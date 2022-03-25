71 graduate from KSP cadet class 101

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – After 24 weeks of grueling training, Kentucky State Police celebrated the graduation of the 101st cadet class.

The graduation took place at Buck Run Baptist Church in Frankfort.

President of the class, Trooper Robert Step from Versailles, says they began with 103 cadets. Friday, 71 stood as troopers.

According to Governor Andy Beshear, the group marks the largest graduating KSP class since 2014.

Commissioner Phillip Burnett, Jr. says, “This takes a very strong-willed person who is not afraid of failure, while possessing a willingness to conform to strict disciplinary guidelines.”

July 1, 2023 marks the 75th anniversary of the agency.