71 ballots incorrectly given out at Lansdowne Elementary polling location Tuesday

Fayette County Clerk's Office says a self-initiated recount will take place and should be complete by the weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Fayette County Clerk’s Office says 71 ballots were given out incorrectly at the Lansdowne Elementary polling location on Primary Election Day Tuesday. The clerk’s office reports the Leawood Precinct and Cedar Run Precinct were both impacted.

According to the clerk’s office, the second and third place candidates for the 4th district were only 31 votes apart, so a self-initiated recount will take place and should be complete by the weekend.

Right now, there’s no word on how many voters in each precinct were not allowed to vote on the 4th district race that should have been allowed to.

