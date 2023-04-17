7,000 trees planted during Reforest the Bluegrass event

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — About 7,000 trees were planted during last Saturday’s Reforest the Bluegrass in northern Fayette County, but the program isn’t done yet.

Saturday was the first large-scale planting in four years, with more than 550 volunteers planting seedlings and young trees at Hisle Farm Park, according to a press release.

You can still participate in this year’s Reforest program through the Reforest at Home from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. this Saturday. Fayette County residents can pick up free trees at one of the following locations:

Castlewood Park – 209 Castlewood Drive

Jacobson Park – 4001 Athens Boonesboro Road

Waverly Park – 4244 Southmoor Park

Large shade tree seedlings and small flowering tree seedlings will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Households are limited to five trees consisting of no more than two small flowering trees.

More than 207,000 trees have now been planted during Reforest the Bluegrass events over the past 24 years by more than 18,000 volunteers.

For more information about Reforest at Home, visit LexingtonKY.gov/Reforest.