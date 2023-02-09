700 pounds of acorns found stuffed inside the walls of a California home

It turned out to be the work of a pair of woodpeckers whose massive trove of acorns were discovered by a pest control technician.

It happened after one of the homeowners called for help when they spotted mealworms coming from a bedroom wall.

When the pest control technician made a small hole in the wall they just spilled out — and kept spilling out until the pile of acorns reached about 20 feet high!

The pest control technician said the acorns were likely collected over the past two to five years.

The nuts had to be thrown away because they were covered in bits of fiberglass from the wall’s insulation.