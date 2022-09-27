70-year-old man dies in crash on East KY 80

RUSSELL SPRINGS, Ky. (WTVQ) — A 70-year-old man died in a crash Monday evening on East KY 80.

According to Kentucky State Police, troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on East KY 80 in Russell County around 5:19 p.m.

A 27-year-old woman was traveling west on the road in a Chrysler when she hit 70-year-old Edward Robertson, who was driving a Yamaha UTV and had pulled out onto East KY 80 from Foley Road.

Robertson was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The crash is still under investigation.