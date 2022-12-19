7-year-old dies, 5 others injured in mobile home fire on Winchester Road

CLAY CITY, Ky. (WTVQ) — A 7-year-old died and five others were injured in a mobile home fire on Sunday morning in Clay City.

Crews were sent to a fire in a mobile home in the 9700 block of Winchester Road in Clay City around 11 a.m. Sunday, according to the Stanton Fire Department. When crews arrived, they saw the home already engulfed in flames.

A 7-year-old died in the home, and three other children and two adults were taken to local hospitals, according to Kentucky State Police.

The cause of the fire is unknown.