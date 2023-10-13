7 people injured, 1 dead after crash in Whitley Co.

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Stearns woman is dead and seven people are injured after a two-vehicle crash Thursday night in Whitley County.

Around 9 p.m. yesterday, a juvenile driving a car on KY 92 W crossed the center line and hit another car head-on, according to Kentucky State Police.

There were four juveniles in the car that allegedly crossed the center line: the driver and one passenger were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries; another passenger was flown to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries; and the last passenger was also flown to the University of Tennessee Medical Center but with critical injuries.

There were four people in the car that was hit head-on as well: the driver was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries; the passenger died at the scene; and two juveniles were also flown to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The passenger who died at the scene was identified by the Whitley County Coroner’s Office as Marlainna Terry.

She was 41.

Toxicology was performed on both operators involved in the collision and is pending, KSP said.

No other information was immediately available.