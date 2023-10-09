7 new retailers including Carhartt, UrgentVet coming to Summit at Fritz Farm

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Seven new retailers and two holiday pop-up shops are coming to the Summit at Fritz Farm, the marketing manager announced Monday.

The seven new retailers include California Closets, Carhartt, LensCrafters, Paper Source, Rowan, UrgentVet and Wrangler.

The two holiday pop-up shops are Brewster’s Christmas and Yankee Candle.

“Whether it’s trying out new restaurants, discovering unique shops or simply enjoying the atmosphere, there are many reasons to be excited about the growth and development of The Summit,” said Marketing Manager Anissa Sturgill.

Each store will open around the following timelines:

California Closets : Late 2023 between Pottery Barn and J. McLaughlin

: Late 2023 between Pottery Barn and J. McLaughlin Carhartt : Early 2024 next to Fabletics

: Early 2024 next to Fabletics LensCrafters : Late spring 2024 between Grimaldi’s and Relix Bridal

: Late spring 2024 between Grimaldi’s and Relix Bridal Paper Source : Early 2024 next to Shady Rays and White House Black Market

: Early 2024 next to Shady Rays and White House Black Market Rowan : April 2024 next to CRÚ Food & Wine Bar

: April 2024 next to CRÚ Food & Wine Bar UrgentVet : January 2024 next to Charles Schwab and Fleet Feet

: January 2024 next to Charles Schwab and Fleet Feet Wrangler : November 2023 next to Lululemon and Texas de Brazil

: November 2023 next to Lululemon and Texas de Brazil Brewster’s Christmas : Mid-October 2023 next to Ariat

: Mid-October 2023 next to Ariat Yankee Candle: Opened now next to Anthony Vince

“We are beyond excited to welcome these new additions to our growing list of premium retailers. Here at The Summit at Fritz Farm, our retailers complement each other, furthering the one-stop-shop experience and destination for the region’s best shopping and dining,” said General Manager Brian Voyles.

For more on what’s happening at The Summit, head here: thesummitatfritzfarm.com