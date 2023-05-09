7 local search and rescue members competing in Spain at Rescue Great Day

POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) — Seven members of local search and rescue groups are in Spain to compete at Rescue Great Day, a competition among rescue groups showcasing tecniques and experiences.

Two members of Powell County Search & Rescue and five members of Red River Rescue joined the competition in Seville, Spain.

These seven are the first American Team to compete in this international gathering, according to POCSAR.

“Join us in cheering them on!! You got this!!” POCSAR wrote on Facebook.

The competition is held from May 10-13.

To learn more about Rescue Great Day, head to its website here: https://rescuegreatday.com/quienes-somos/