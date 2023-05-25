7 fallen officers honored at Kentucky Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony





RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) — Seven fallen police officers were honored Thursday in Richmond for their service to the Commonwealth.

The Kentucky Law Enforcement Memorial Foundation monument holds the names of 579 men and women who have died in the line of duty since 1845 after adding today’s seven officers and two historical individuals.

This year’s memorial ceremony honored the following:

London Police Officer Travis D. Hurley , end of watch Jan. 27, 2022

, end of watch Jan. 27, 2022 Ohio County Deputy James “Jerry” Critchelow , end of watch April 20, 2022

, end of watch April 20, 2022 Calloway County Chief Deputy Jody W. Cash , end of watch May 16, 2022

, end of watch May 16, 2022 Prestonsburg Police Capt. Ralph H. Frasure , end of watch June 30, 2022

, end of watch June 30, 2022 Floyd County Deputy William E. Petry , end of watch June 30, 2022

, end of watch June 30, 2022 Prestonsburg Police Officer Jacob R. Chaffins , end of watch July 1, 2022

, end of watch July 1, 2022 London Police Officer Logan K. Medlock, end of watch Oct. 30, 2022

The two historical honorees added to the monument this year are:

Harlan Police Officer Dixon A. Sasser , end of watch Oct. 13, 1918

, end of watch Oct. 13, 1918 Jefferson County Deputy Crockett M. Riddell, end of watch Jan. 13, 1933

“To become a peace officer is to make sacrifices and demonstrate courage and resilience that many of us only wish we were capable of, knowing that you may not come home at the end of your shift,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “The seven officers we lost last year knew this and still continued to serve in name of creating safer communities. They demonstrated courage until the very end, and for that, the entire Commonwealth of Kentucky is eternally grateful.”

KLEMF was established in 1999 to build a monument in recognition of Kentucky officers who have made the ultimate sacrifice.