7 Brew coffee shop opening 2nd Lexington location

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — 7 Brew coffee shop is opening a second location in Lexington.

The company held a building drop event Thursday to celebrate the new location coming to 2895 Richmond Road.

At the event, 7 Brew also presented a $2,000 check to the Kentucky Children’s Hospital.

7 Brew has another location open in Lexington on Harrodsburg Road.

The business is known for its upbeat atmosphere, quality coffee and speedy drive-thru.