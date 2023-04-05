7 Brew coffee ‘drops’ into Lexington, donates $2,000 to Kentucky Children’s Hospital











LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — 7 Brew, a drive-thru coffee shop, expanded into Lexington Wednesday by “dropping” onto Harrodsburg Road.

The construction crew set the future 7 Brew coffee stand into place at 4265 Harrodsburg Road to prepare for its opening in mid-May.

The business also donated $2,000 to Kentucky Children’s Hospital. Members of UK Healthcare KCH attended the building drop to receive the donation.

“This gift will support our Child Life staff who care for our patients’ emotional health during their hospital stay. We’re grateful to 7 Brew for their contribution to this critical area of patient care,” said physician-in-chief Scottie B. Day.

7 Brew on Harrodsburg Road will add 50 jobs to the Lexington area.

The coffee shop will offer over 20,000 drink combinations, according to a news release.