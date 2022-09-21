69-year-old man killed in Madison County crash

Kentucky State Police say the victim died after his vehicle overturned on Boonesboro Road

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police say 69-year-old Glen Wagoner, of Richmond, died in a crash Tuesday afternoon on Boonesboro Road in Madison County.

According to State Police, Wagoner was traveling north, just before 2:00 p.m., on Boonesboro Road, when his Dodge Ram went off the road, hit a culvert and overturned, throwing him from the vehicle.

State Police say as a result of the collision, Wagoner was fatally injured and died on the scene.