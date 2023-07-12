68-year-old Lexington woman found murdered in her apartment, coroner says

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A 68-year-old Lexington woman who was found dead in her apartment Wednesday morning is believed to have been murdered.

The woman’s body, identified as Beverly Keesecker, was found in an apartment in the 2000 block of St. Michael Drive around 12:30 a.m.

Her death was ruled a homicide by Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn.

Lexington police tell ABC 36 a neighbor reported a possible burglary right before Keesecker was found.

A cause of death is pending an autopsy.

Ginn says Keesecker had injuries that were inflicted by another person.

No further information was immediately available.