60-year-old ID’d as victim of vehicle vs. pedestrian accident on Sandersville Road

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A 60-year-old woman was identified as the victim of a vehicle versus pedestrian accident on Sandersville Road last Friday.

Lynette Lane was struck by a car while walking on Sandersville Road at Atoma Drive around 11:10 p.m. Friday, according to Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn.

Lane died of “traumatic injuries of the head, torso and extremities,” Ginn said.

Her death was ruled an accident.