6-year-old Wilmore boy fighting Leukemia gets donation of custom-built swing set









WILMORE, Ky. (WTVQ) — A 6-year-old Wilmore boy fighting cancer was gifted a custom-built swing set thanks to a non-profit.

Local volunteers, alongside Roc Solid Foundation, gifted the swing set to Ephraim and the Tuz family.

Founder and CEO of the nonprofit, Eric Newman, who’s a pediatric cancer survivor himself, says he started the organization to make a positive impact on kids fighting cancer.

One of the first things taken away from children battling cancer is often that they can’t play in public places or with friends due to their compromised immune systems, Newman noted.

“Backyard playsets provide kids with safe, germ-free places to play, but also an escape from doctor appointments and the harsh reality of fighting cancer,” he said.

And that was the goal — to provide Ephraim and his family a place to still be a child.

“[I’m most excited about] Playing with it,” Ephraim said, “Oh yeah. Everything!”

Ephraim and the Tuz’s watched as the volunteers built the swing set in their backyard.

The volunteers finished with a big reveal, and Ephraim, and his family, got to play in his new backyard.