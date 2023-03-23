6 arrested after Madison County Drug Trask Force investigation
RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) — Six men were arrested Wednesday following a month-long investigation by the Madison County Drug Task Force.
The six men are accused of trafficking controlled substances. They were charged with firearm and/or drug trafficking offenses.
The following men were arrested:
- Andrew Lowery, 49, Detroit
- Erik Oliver, 36, Richmond
- Britten Combs, 31, Detroit
- Eddie Griffin, 50, Detroit
- Jason Oliver, 36, Detroit
- Jennings Harris, 63, Richmond
The task force seized fentanyl, heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine, cash and multiple guns.