6 arrested after Madison County Drug Trask Force investigation

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) — Six men were arrested Wednesday following a month-long investigation by the Madison County Drug Task Force.

The six men are accused of trafficking controlled substances. They were charged with firearm and/or drug trafficking offenses.

The following men were arrested:

Andrew Lowery, 49, Detroit

Erik Oliver, 36, Richmond

Britten Combs, 31, Detroit

Eddie Griffin, 50, Detroit

Jason Oliver, 36, Detroit

Jennings Harris, 63, Richmond

The task force seized fentanyl, heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine, cash and multiple guns.