5,700 pounds of pumpkins may make for special Thanksgiving for needy

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Talk about pumpkin pie for the holidays, some Lexington area students may have helped make it happen for area families.

Students from Locust Trace AgriScience Center harvested more than 5,700 pounds of pumpkins from Bi-Water Farm & Greenhouse and delivered them Tuesday to the God’s Pantry Food Bank in Lexington.

Thanks Bi-Water Farm and Locust Trace AgriScience faculty and students for bringing a little extra joy to this Thanksgiving season, the Food Bank said in a social media post.