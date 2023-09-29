55 years later, Ale 8 teases return of Roxa Kola

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) — After 55 years of dormancy, Ale 8 teased the return of one of its popular beverages from the early 1900s on X on Thursday — Roxa Kola.

First hitting the shelves in 1906, Roxa Kola was created by G. Lee Wainscott.

Its popularity and success came to the attention of Coca-Cola, which, around 1930, sued Carlisle Bottling Works (the bottler and seller of Roxa Kola) for a trademark infringement lawsuit and lost.

It was pulled from shelves in 1968, about 42 years after Wainscott’s newest creation Ale-8-One was introduced.

After 55 years dormant, we’ll see you November 1st. pic.twitter.com/S7R3ERBq74 — Ale-8-One (@Ale8One) September 28, 2023

Today, Ale 8 is made in a factory in Winchester.

The company recently celebrated 97 years of business in July.

A line of products, including zero-sugar and caffeine-free versions of the original Ale-8-One flavor, a cherry and zero-sugar cherry version and an orange cream are sold by the company. New, temporary flavors include peach and blackberry.