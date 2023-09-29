55 years later, Ale 8 teases return of Roxa Kola
WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) — After 55 years of dormancy, Ale 8 teased the return of one of its popular beverages from the early 1900s on X on Thursday — Roxa Kola.
First hitting the shelves in 1906, Roxa Kola was created by G. Lee Wainscott.
Its popularity and success came to the attention of Coca-Cola, which, around 1930, sued Carlisle Bottling Works (the bottler and seller of Roxa Kola) for a trademark infringement lawsuit and lost.
It was pulled from shelves in 1968, about 42 years after Wainscott’s newest creation Ale-8-One was introduced.
Today, Ale 8 is made in a factory in Winchester.
The company recently celebrated 97 years of business in July.
A line of products, including zero-sugar and caffeine-free versions of the original Ale-8-One flavor, a cherry and zero-sugar cherry version and an orange cream are sold by the company. New, temporary flavors include peach and blackberry.