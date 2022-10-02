5 people hospitalized after ambulance, pickup truck wreck

A Wayne County ambulance was knocked on its side after colliding with a pickup truck

MONTICELLO, Ky. (WTVQ) – In Wayne County, a car wreck between a pickup truck and ambulance Saturday sent 5 people to the hospital.

The Monticello Police Department says at 5:12 Saturday afternoon, the ambulance and pickup truck crashed at the intersection of North Main Street and the KY 90 bypass.

Police say the ambulance was transporting a patient from the Wayne County Hospital to a Lexington hospital with lights and sirens on. The truck was going through the intersection to continue on KY 1275 when the vehicles collided, knocking the ambulance on its side.

Police say the truck was driven by Abe Henson, 49, with Shanna Mason, 44, also in the truck. Police say the ambulance was being driven by EMT Elizabeth Smith with Paramedic Peggy Tucker in the back treating patient Donald Spann, 77.

The Monticello Police Department says Tucker and Spann were airlifted to Lexington for treatment while Smith, Henson and Mason were all taken to the Wayne County Hospital for treatment and observation.