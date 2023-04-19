5 injured in crash in Louisville, including police officer and sheriff’s deputy

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Five people were injured in a crash in Louisville on Tuesday, including a police officer and sheriff’s deputy.

According to ABC affiliate WHAS, officers were responding to a shooting in the 100 block of West Kentucky Street around 7:45 p.m. As they were headed to the scene, a crash was reported on South First and East St. Catherine streets.

The crash at that intersection involved two vehicles, a marked Louisville Metro police cruiser and a Jefferson County Sheriff’s cruiser. Police said the officers were also headed to assist at the original shooting scene.

Both emergency vehicles had their lights and sirens activated, according to LMPD.

Police believe all injuries are non-life-threatening.

No victims were found at the West Kentucky Street scene.