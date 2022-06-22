4th of July events back to full schedule in Lexington

Events will include an Ice Cream Social, Patriotic Concert, Bluegrass 10,000, Fourth of July Festival and Parade, and a fireworks spectacular

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington will celebrate Fourth of July with a bang this year. According to Mayor Linda Gorton all festivities and fireworks are back, pre-COVID-19 style. This year’s events will include an Ice Cream Social, Patriotic Concert, Bluegrass 10,000, Fourth of July Festival and Parade, and a fireworks spectacular.

“After two years of public health guidelines and safety precautions due to COVID-19, we can now return to four days full of Independence Day celebrations,” Mayor Gorton said. “And, the celebration will end with a Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular, thanks to our continued partnership with R. J. Corman Railroad Group.”

Starting with a new partnership in 2019, R. J. Corman Railroad Group has hosted the launch site of Lexington’s Fourth of July fireworks each year. “R. J. Corman Railroad Company is pleased to partner with Mayor Gorton’s office, the City of Lexington, and the Parks & Recreation Department another year to provide our facilities as staging grounds for the 2022 Independence Day fireworks,” said Ed Quinn, President & CEO, R. J. Corman Railroad Group. “We are honored to serve our community this way, and we look forward to this year’s celebration of our country’s independence and the freedoms we enjoy.”

The fireworks will begin at 10 p.m., Monday, July 4. The City is encouraging people to go downtown to view the fireworks show.

The Division of Parks and Recreation oversees the programming of this year’s Fourth of July events. “We’re excited to celebrate all weekend long and offer a full schedule of events for the first time in three years,” said Adrienne Thakur, Deputy Director of Recreation for Parks & Recreation. “We were able to bring the Bluegrass 10,000 and fireworks back last year, but this year our Parks & Recreation team is excited to be back to our full complement of festivities, with the parade, festival, race, concerts, and other fun events!”

More details can be found here.

FOURTH OF JULY EVENTS SCHEDULE

Friday, July 1

Ice Cream Social

Henry A. Tandy Centennial Park, 251 W. Main St.

11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 2

Red, White & Blues

Moondance Amphitheater, 1152 Monarch St.

5 – 9 p.m.

Sunday, July 3

Patriotic Concert

Transylvania University and Gratz Park, W. Third St.

Preshow: 5 – 6:30 p.m. – Young at Heart Big Band

Main Show: 7:30 – 9 p.m. – Lexington Philharmonic

Monday, July 4

Bluegrass 10,000 and Fun Run

Corner of Main St. and N. Limestone St.

7:25 a.m.

Fourth of July Festival

Robert F. Stephens Courthouse Plaza, 120 N. Limestone St.

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Fourth of July Parade

Main St. (Downtown)

11:30 a.m.

Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular

Launched at Main St and Oliver Lewis Way

10 p.m.