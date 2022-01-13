$480,000 broodmare Crowning Jewel highlights third day of Keeneland January Sale

Highest price recorded on Day 3 of the January Sale since 2005

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Keeneland) – Crowning Jewel, a half-sister to champion and Kentucky Derby (G1) winner Street Sense in foal to Street Boss, sold to Frank Stronach’s Adena Springs for $480,000 to lead Thursday’s third session of the Keeneland January Horses of All Ages Sale (click to watch).

The amount paid for Crowning Jewel is the highest price recorded on Day 3 of the January Sale since 2005.

On Thursday, Keeneland sold 259 horses for $5,471,700, for an average of $21,126 and a median of $10,000. During the corresponding session in 2021, 255 horses grossed $4,378,300, for an average of $17,170 and a median of $7,000.

Cumulative gross through three sessions of this year’s January Sale is $42,320,400 for 770 horses, for an average of $54,962 and a median of $25,000. Through the corresponding period in 2021, 708 horses sold for $39,793,100, for an average of $56,205 and a median of $20,000.

Crowning Jewel, a 5-year-old daughter of Into Mischief, is out of Bedazzle, by Dixieland Band, and from the family of Grade 3 winner and sire Mr. Greeley. She also is a half-sister to stakes winner Elusive Sparkle.

“The pedigree is everything,” buyer Dan Hall said. “She’s by Into Mischief and (is) a half to Street Sense – a great family. She was a typical-looking Into Mischief mare and is a family Frank wanted to get into.”

Adena Springs was the session’s leading buyer, spending $535,000 on three horses.

Godolphin consigned Crowning Jeweland led all consignors with sales of $1,434,500 for 26 horses.

Godolphin Director of Bloodstock Michael Banahan was pleased with the sale of Crowning Jewel and explained Godolphin’s strategy when consigning mares to public auction.

“We try to keep a broodmare band where we can have about 100 2-year-olds every year,” Banahan said. “We work off that number. The (mares) that have not raced or not won are the ones that probably will go to a sale.

“We bought Bedazzled early in her broodmare career, so we have (other) daughters from her at home.”

Thesis Break, a 4-year-old filly by Munnings cataloged as a racing or broodmare prospect, sold to Hill ‘n’ Dale/Xalapa for $210,000. Consigned by ELiTE, agent, she is out of stakes winner Cloudburst, by Storm Cat, and is a half-sister to stakes winner Mystic Eyes. Her family includes champions Groovy and Boston Harbor.

Godolphin sold Pacify,an 8-year-old daughter of Tapit in foal to Violence, for $110,000 to Shannondoe Farm, agent for Robert Marzilli. A half-sister to Grade 1 winner and sire Sky Mesa as well as Grade 3 winner Golden Velvet, she is from the family of Grade 1 winner Maxfield. Pacify is out of multiple Grade 3 winner Caress, by Storm Cat.

Two horses sold for $105,000 apiece.

Godolphin consigned Elude, an 8-year-old mare by Medaglia d’Oro in foal to Street Sense, who sold for the amount to International Equities Holding. She is out of Argentine champion Forty Marchanta (ARG), by Roar.

The other $105,000 seller was the session’s top-priced yearling, afilly by Munnings purchased by JDT Racing. Consigned by Bill Murphy, agent, she is out of the winning Perfect Soul (IRE) mare Soul of Fashion and is from the family of Grade 1 winner Peace Rules, Grade 2 winner Corfu and Grade 3 winner New York Central.

Friday marks the fourth and final session of the January Sale, which begins at 10 a.m. ET.

The auction is livestreamed onKeeneland.comand shown on the Watch TVG App.