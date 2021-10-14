UPDATE: Missing 48-year-old Laurel man found safe

Last seen early Thursday morning, found safe at 5:50 p.m..

UPDATE AS OF 5:50 P.M. OCT. 14: Scotty Root has been found safe, according to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Department.

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Laurel County authorities are looking for a 48-year-old man who was last seen early Thursday morning.

According to the Sheriff’s Department, Scotty Root was last seen at about 6 a.m. Thursday on Hazel Patch Road about nine miles north of London.

Deputy Brian Frances is handling the case.

Anyone with information should call 606-864-6600 or 606-878-7000.