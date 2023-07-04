47th annual Bluegrass 10,000 launches day full of Fourth of July celebrations

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The energy was high as runners stretched, on-goers cheered and people gathered for the 47th annual Bluegrass 10,000.

The race officially started at 7:30, kicking off a day full of Independence Day celebrations.

The Bluegrass 10,000 dates back all the way to the late 1970’s, when runners came together to participate in a race on the 4th of July. Since then, it has been a tradition or a new experience for many different people. Some have been participating in the race for over 40 years, while this year was some people’s first.

“This is my first ever organized race,” participant Glenn Lundy said. “So, I’m here with a buddy of mine and we’re giving it a shot.”

Anyone is able to participate in the event, from professional runners to casual joggers.

After the race, Mayor Linda Gorton helped celebrate the winners at a ceremony. Following that, downtown was full of life as the 4th of July parade began at noon and fireworks later that night.