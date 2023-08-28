42nd annual Festival of the Horse to return to Georgetown in September

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — The 42nd annual Festival of the Horse will return to Georgetown for the weekend of Sept. 7-10.

Local musicians, craft vendors, all-new street performers, a craft beer garden, food favorites, activities as well as the Toyota Parade of Horses headline the free-admission festival.

More than a dozen local and regional artists will perform throughout the weekend on the Country Boy Stage, including Savannah Dean Reeves, The Mingled Oaks, Sorry Atari, The Lofi Souls and more.

Festival events include:

Sept. 7 The Fireman’s Chili Cookoff

Sept. 8 Festival open from 4 to 10 p.m. Georgetown Community Hospital’s Colt & Filly Review parade at 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 9 Festival open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Toyota’s Grand Parade of Horses at 5 p.m. Storytelling, Scott County Public Library, Georgetown/Scott County Farmer’s Market, Booiaka Demonstration, Harrison County Boot Stompers

Sept. 10 Festival open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Blessing of the Animals and Pet Parade at 1:30 p.m. Paws in the Pool



For more information about the Festival of the Horse, visit www.festivalofthehorse.org.