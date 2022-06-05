400 Mile Sale wraps up across Kentucky

The sale had been going on since Thursday offering everything from clothes and shoes, to handmade items and food.

JESSAMINE CO, Ky (WTVQ)- The state’s 400 mile sale wrapped up for its’ 18th year along Kentucky’s Highway 68.

Many organizations and communities between Maysville and Paducah, participated in this year’s sale.

Vendors say they saw visitors from around the country– including Ohio, North Carolina, and Florida.

“It’s like a family,” said Judy Wollums of the Wilmore Community Development. “Even though you don’t know the people, people that usually come to these types of events are usually very pleasant, very cordial, interesting people to talk to and hear stories about.”

Woolums says this was the first sale in three years due to the pandemic.