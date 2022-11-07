4 winning Powerball lottery tickets sold in Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — While no one won the then-$1.6 billion Powerball jackpot last Saturday night, Kentucky did have four big lottery winners!
Here are the four winning tickets, where they were sold and how much each person won:
$2 million
Walmart
310 W 5th Street
Benton
$1 million
Midway Foodmart
1004 Green Gables Road
Midway
$50,000
Five Star
1855 New Haven Road
Bardstown
$50,000
IGA Express
553 Duntov Way
Bowling Green
The winning Powerball numbers from Saturday’s drawing were 28 – 45 – 53 – 56 – 69 & Powerball 20.
Tonight’s $1.9 billion Powerball jackpot is the world’s largest-ever lottery prize.