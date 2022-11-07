4 winning Powerball lottery tickets sold in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — While no one won the then-$1.6 billion Powerball jackpot last Saturday night, Kentucky did have four big lottery winners!

Here are the four winning tickets, where they were sold and how much each person won:

$2 million
Walmart
310 W 5th Street
Benton

$1 million
Midway Foodmart
1004 Green Gables Road
Midway

$50,000
Five Star
1855 New Haven Road
Bardstown

$50,000
IGA Express
553 Duntov Way
Bowling Green

The winning Powerball numbers from Saturday’s drawing were  28 – 45 – 53 – 56 – 69 & Powerball 20.

Tonight’s $1.9 billion Powerball jackpot is the world’s largest-ever lottery prize.

