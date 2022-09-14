4 to be inducted into UK Equine Research Hall of Fame

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Four will be inducted into the Equine Research Hall of Fame, the University of Kentucky Gluck Equine Research Center announced Wednesday.

The induction honors achievements in equine research and those who have made a lasting tribute to equine health. The induction will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 26 at Kroger Field for Lisa Fortier, Katrin Hinrichs, Jennifer Anne Mumford and Stephen M. Reed.

The following achievements were provided via a press release:

Lisa Fortier

Over the past 30 years, Fortier has garnered an international reputation for significant contributions in equine joint disease, cartilage biology and regenerative medicine. She has focused her research on early diagnosis and treatment of equine orthopedic injuries to prevent permanent damage to joints and tendons. She is perhaps best known for her work in regenerative medicine, pioneering the use of biologics such as platelet-rich plasma, bone marrow concentrate and stem cells for use in horses and humans. Fortier’s lab has also been instrumental in breakthroughs related to cartilage damage diagnosis and clinical orthopedic work. A testament to her impact is that 87% of U.S. equine veterinarians now use biologics for regenerative medicine in their equine patients.

Fortier earned her bachelor’s degree and doctor of veterinary medicine degree from Colorado State University. She completed her residency at Cornell, where she also earned a Ph.D. and was a postdoctoral fellow in pharmacology. She now holds the James Law Professor of Surgery position at Cornell’s College of Veterinary Medicine. She is the editor-in-chief of the Journal of the American Veterinary Medical Association and serves on the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority Racetrack Safety Standing Committee.

Katrin Hinrichs

Hinrichs’ devotes her career to research primarily in equine reproductive physiology and assisted reproduction techniques. Specifically, her focus has included equine endocrinology, oocyte maturation, fertilization, sperm capacitation and their application to assisted reproduction techniques.

Hinrichs’ 40 years of research have led to several significant basic and applied research achievements. The applied accomplishments include producing the first cloned horse in North America and developing the medical standard for effective intracytoplasmic sperm injection and in vitro culture for embryo production in horses. She has mentored more than 85 veterinary students, residents, graduate students and postdoctoral fellows in basic and applied veterinary research. Her laboratories have hosted approximately 50 visiting scholars from throughout the world.

Hinrichs earned her bachelor’s degree and doctor of veterinary medicine degree from the University of California, Davis. She completed residency training in large animal reproduction at the University of Pennsylvania’s New Bolton Center and earned a Ph.D. at the University of Pennsylvania.

Jennifer Anne Mumford

A posthumous inductee, Mumford earned international respect as one of the most prominent researchers of equine infectious diseases, in particular equine viral diseases. Her distinguished career at the Animal Health Trust, Newmarket, United Kingdom, began when she became the first head of the newly established equine virology unit. Her work focused on the leading causes of acute infectious respiratory disease in the horse, primarily equine herpesvirus and equine influenza virus, and to a lesser extent, Streptococcus equi, the causative agent of equine strangles.

Mumford made numerous significant contributions in these areas, including developing improved vaccines, diagnostics and international surveillance. She also helped establish research groups in the related fields of equine genetics and immunology.

During Mumford’s more than 30 year-career, she established the Animal Health Trust as one of the world’s leading centers for the study of the biology, epidemiology, immunology and pathology of diseases, including equine herpes rhinopneumonitis and equine influenza, as well as bacterial diseases, including Streptococcus and Clostridium.

Stephen M. Reed

Reed’s nominators credited him as “the last word in equine neurology.” Reed is widely recognized as one of the most prominent equine neurologists worldwide. His list of 180 peer-reviewed publications includes significant contributions to equine medicine, neurology, physiology and pathophysiology, and has earned him worldwide recognition throughout the equine community. He has shared in his achievements as a mentor and role-model for hundreds of aspiring equine practitioners.

“One of the most unique and refreshing things about Dr. Reed is he absolutely embodies the need and overlap of discovery science with clinical assessments to further our understanding of equine neurologic disease,” wrote Jennifer Janes, associate professor of veterinary pathology at the UK Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory, in her letter of support for the nomination. “This mission has served as the foundation and pillars of his long career in equine veterinary medicine.”

Reed earned his bachelor’s degree and doctor of veterinary medicine degree from The Ohio State University. He completed internship and residency training in large animal medicine at Michigan State University.