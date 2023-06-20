4 thoroughbreds die, trailer a total loss in fire on Bluegrass Parkway

Four horses died and the trailer hauling them was a total loss after a fire broke out in the trailer while driving on the Bluegrass Parkway on Monday.

According to the Bardstown Fire Department, crews along with Nelson County Fire and Rescue responded to the horse trailer on fire around 6:29 a.m. at the 20 mile marker of Bluegrass Parkway.

The employees of the hauling company were able to rescue four of the eight horses in the trailer; four died in the fire.

The Bluegrass Parkway was closed for about an hour during the incident.

NCFR is taking over the investigation.