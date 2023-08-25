4 suspects in 2019 murder appear in Fayette County Court

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Four men charged in a Lexington murder case are set to appear in court Friday morning.

Javari Butler (who was a juvenile at the time), John Boulder IV, Jo’Qwan Jackson and Andre Hilliard are accused of the 2019 shooting death of Damontrial Fulgham on Osage Court.

Butler is charged with murder, two counts of robbery, two counts of assault, receiving stolen property (gun), tampering with physical evidence, possession of a handgun by a minor, receiving stolen property (under $500) and drug paraphernalia. Boulder is charged with murder, robbery, assault and tampering with physical evidence. Jackson is charged with murder, two counts of robbery, two counts of assault, tampering with physical evidence and receiving stolen property (under $500). Hilliard is charged with murder, two counts of robbery, assault and tampering with physical evidence.

They’ll all be seen for a status hearing.