4 people sent to hospital with injuries, 1 life threatening, after car crash on Richmond Rd
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – 4 people are in the hospital after a car crash on Richmond Rd and East New Circle Rd.
Lexington Fire Officials say crews responded around 9:30 p.m. to a report of a car crash with an entrapment.
Fire Officials say two cars were involved.
4 people have been taken to the hospital with injuries. 1 person has life threatening injuries, 1 has serious injuries and two others have reported minor injuries.
We will continue to update you as we know more.