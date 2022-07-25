4 people sent to hospital with injuries, 1 life threatening, after car crash on Richmond Rd

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – 4 people are in the hospital after a car crash on Richmond Rd and East New Circle Rd.

Lexington Fire Officials say crews responded around 9:30 p.m. to a report of a car crash with an entrapment.

Fire Officials say two cars were involved.

4 people have been taken to the hospital with injuries. 1 person has life threatening injuries, 1 has serious injuries and two others have reported minor injuries.

We will continue to update you as we know more.