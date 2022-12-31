4 people sent to hospital after hit and run crash on I-75 in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – 4 people were sent to the hospital Saturday morning after a car crash on I-75 in Lexington.

Lexington Police say it happened around 5:17 a.m. at the 107-mile marker.

Police say a car going southbound hit another car in the rear, causing both cars to run off the road.

The driver of the car that hit the other car then fled the scene on foot.

Police say the 4 people in the car that was hit were all taken to the hospital with reported non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say as of Saturday afternoon, officers are still looking for the driver that fled.