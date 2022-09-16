4 new School Resource Officers sworn in to serve Madison County

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) — Three veteran police deputies were sworn in Friday, and one was reassigned, to serve Madison County Public Schools as School Resource Officers.

Deputy Delzie Kelly retired from the Kentucky State Police with over 20 years of law enforcement experience. Kelly will be assigned to Kingston Elementary School.

Deputy Randy Hensley has 34 years of experience with both the Richmond and Berea Police Departments. Hensley will be assigned to Waco Elementary.

Deputy Mike Marcum will be assigned to Boonesboro Elementary School. Marcum is going back to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office after having retired in 2020 with 28 years of law enforcement experience.

Finally, Deputy Charles Tinsley will be reassigned within the Madison County Sheriff’s Office from court security to School Resource Officer. Tinsley came to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office in 2021 after retiring from the Kentucky State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division. He will be assigned to Kirksville Elementary.

Madison County Judge Executive Reagan Taylor swore in these new deputies with Madison County Schools Superintendent David Gilliam, friends and family in attendance.

According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, the School Resource Program is designed to maintain a safe and secure environment on the school campus, for students, faculty and staff. In addition, these deputies should be positive role models and mentors for students to increase positive attitudes toward law enforcement and reduce juvenile crime.