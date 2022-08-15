4 Kentucky teens make USA Mullet Championships top 11 final

Leonard (finalist)

Josh (finalist)

Dayson (finalist)

Cash (finalist)

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Four Kentucky teenagers have made the top 11 final for the USA Mullet Championship teen division.

Cash, of Ulysses; Dayson, of Danville; Josh, of Frankfort; and Leonard, of Artemus are all in the final running for Teen USA Mullet Champ.

Voting begins Monday and will run through Friday.

To vote, register to receive your Mullet Champ Voter ID. Next, cast your vote! You can vote once per day until the end of the competition.