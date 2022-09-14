4 Kentuckians earn Guinness World Record in miniature golf
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Four Kentuckians have earned a Guinness World Record and helped out those in need.
Father-son duo Chris and Cole Hetzel, Tony Centers and Bob Schoettinger now hold the record for the most holes of miniature golf in 24 hours by a foursome.
In July, they played 116-and-a-half rounds, had more than 14,000 strokes and powered through 2,097 holes.
They smashed the previous record by 657 holes.
But this putt-putt game wasn’t just for fun.
The foursome encouraged donations for Matthew 25: Ministries, which helped after the devastating floods that hit the state.
They raised almost $3,000 directly.
The International Humanitarian and Disaster Relief Organization also said it saw a surge in donations around the time of the game.