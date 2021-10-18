4 juveniles charged with attempted murder after chase leaves deputy injured

Lt. Chris hall was on the side of the road and attempting to put out stop sticks when he was hit by the stolen Audi.

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Four juveniles were taken into custody Saturday morning and are charged with attempted murder and receiving stolen property after a chase ended with an injured deputy.

The Boone County Sheriffs department says on Friday around 10:40 p.m. deputies responded to a report of a burglary in Twin Hills.

Deputies say that while in Twin Hills the suspects stole an Audi SUV.

Deputies were able to find the stolen car on US 42.

Lt. Chris hall was on the side of the road and attempting to put out stop sticks when he was hit by the stolen Audi.

Lt. Hall was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and was released.