4 injured in Louisville apartment fire, 36 displaced

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – Officials say an apartment fire in Louisville has sent a firefighter and three residents to a hospital and displaced dozens of others.

Okolona Fire Chief Mark Little told news outlets that crews arrived at the Chateau Village Apartments early Friday to find the second floor fully involved.

He said two residents were injured after jumping from the second story of the building as the fire spread.

Another resident was hospitalized for smoke inhalation and one firefighter suffered heat exhaustion.

He says the fire displaced 36 residents.

The cause of the blaze hasn’t been determined.