4 area businesses set to fix ADA compliance issues

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Kentucky is undergoing efforts to ensure area businesses aren’t violating the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office recently handled the following, according to a press release:

Issued a letter of resolution to Camporosso Wood Fired Pizzeria, in Fort Mitchell, where Camporosso agreed to remove obstructions to the restaurant’s accessible parking spaces caused by an expanded outdoor dining area installed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Camporosso also agreed to install signage at the designated accessible spaces, as required by the ADA

Entered into a settlement agreement with Burt 145, LLC, the owner of a building on 145 Burt Road in Lexington, that houses more than a dozen places of public accommodation, in which the company agreed to remove physical barriers at all the unit entrances and properly mark accessible parking spaces in its parking lot. The U.S. Attorney’s Office opened this case after receiving a complaint from a person who uses a wheelchair and couldn’t enter a business in the building without assistance because of a step at the store entrance

Entered into a settlement agreement with DZ Properties, LLC, the owner of a building that houses Jim’s Fine Wine & Spirits and a dentistry practice in Fort Mitchell, to resolve a complaint about a lack of accessible parking

Issued a letter of resolution to Lexington-based Magee’s Baking Company, to resolve a complaint by a person with disabilities who said bakery staff attempted to exclude her from the restaurant after she could not provide documentation for her service animal, which is not required under the ADA. As part of the resolution, Magee’s agreed to adopt and maintain a Service Animal Policy, train its staff members on the ADA’s service animal requirements and post signage permitting service animals

The ADA requires places of public accommodation, like restaurants and retail businesses, to provide people with disabilities equal access to facilities, both by removing physical barriers and by modifying policies or practices to permit appropriate access to people with disabilities.

To report violations, you can contact the Department’s Civil Rights Division at civilrights.justice.gov or contact the U.S. Attorney’s Office directly at usakye-civilrights@usdoj.gov.