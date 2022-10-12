$4.4M going to improve healthcare in rural Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky will receive $4.4 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to improve healthcare in rural areas across the state.

Below are the organizations that will receive money:

God’s Pantry Food Bank will use a $585,000 grant to expand the food bank’s Mobile Pantry Program to increase food distribution to a total of 16 rural counties in Central and Eastern Kentucky. The program is designed to supply food directly to those in underserved areas through the use of refrigerated trucks delivering nutrient-dense food and groceries, including meats, starches, fresh fruits, vegetables, dairy products and fruit juices

Kentucky is one of 43 states and Guam where $110 million is being invested to broaden healthcare access.