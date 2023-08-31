3rd suspect arrested in Hazard murder

HAZARD, Ky. (WTVQ) — A third suspect was arrested Thursday afternoon days after a 38-year-old man was found dead in Hazard.

Willie Lewis was arrested around 2:30 p.m. today, according to Kentucky State Police.

Jordan Campbell and Rebekah Campbell were previously arrested in connection to Ryan Turner’s murder.

On Sunday, Turner’s body was found on Turner Ridge Road.

He died from an apparent gunshot wound.

Jordan is charged with murder, burglary and fleeing or evading police; Rebekah is charged with murder (complicity); and Lewis’ charged have not yet been released.