3rd annual Mogadishu Mile honors those who paid the ultimate sacrifice 30 years ago

GEORGETOWN, Ky (WTVQ)- On Saturday, the third annual Mogadishu Mile Memorial Fitness Competition returned to Queenslake Farm in Georgetown.

The competition is held in memory of members of the 3rd Battalian, 75th Ranger Regiment, and others who went into Mogadishu, Somalia on a mission in 1993. Their air crafts were shot down. The incident became known as ‘Black Hawk Down.’

This year marked the 30th anniversary of the Battle of Mogadishu.

During the competition, nearly forty teams from around the state competed in an obstacle course, which included stations of pushups, burpees, sandbag drags and tire flips. Awards were given to the fastest teams.

Organizers say while the event is a fundraiser to help raise money for military organizations and veterans, the ultimate goal is to remember the ones who died while paying the ultimate sacrifice.

“This event is run nation-wide, there are a couple of virtual events around the country. As a matter of fact, there’s a guy in Norway who runs it every year. And some people look at is as a fundraiser. We don’t look at it as a fundraiser. It’s in memory of the folks who gave the ultimate sacrifice, to keep their memory alive, and to let the families know that they’re not forgotten,” says Michael Hall, the executive director of the Three Rangers Foundation.

Funds raised from the event will go to Three Rangers Foundation, which founded the Mogadishu Mile fitness competition. Funding will also go to the Blue Skies for the Good Guys and Gals Foundation, which helps Purple Heart Recipients and Gold Star Families.