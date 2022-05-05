3,900 UK grads to participate in May 2022 commencement ceremonies

May 2022 commencement ceremonies for UK students is Friday, May 6 and Saturday, May 7

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – The May 2022 commencement ceremonies for University of Kentucky students is Friday, May 6 and Saturday, May 7.

According to the university, more than 3,900 graduates are registered to participate in the commencement ceremonies. The UK Board of Trustees approved the conferral of 5,346 degrees at its meeting last week, including 3,625 undergraduate, 1,169 graduate and 552 professional degree candidates for May 2022, according to UK. These numbers reflect degree candidates, not individual graduates since some graduates earn more than one degree.

The commencement ceremonies are scheduled to take place at 9 a.m., 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Friday, May 6, and 9 a.m. Saturday, May 7. The ceremonies will take place at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center in Lexington.

Friday, May 6

9 a.m.: colleges of Agriculture, Food and Environment; Communication and Information; Pharmacy; Public Health; Martin School of Public Policy and Administration; and Patterson School of Diplomacy and International Commerce

2 p.m.: colleges of Education, Engineering and Medicine

6 p.m.: colleges of Business and Economics; Health Sciences; Fine Arts; and Nursing

Saturday, May 7

9 a.m.: colleges of Arts and Sciences, Social Work and Design

According to UK, honorary degrees will be presented to Terry Woodward at the 6 p.m. Friday, May 6 ceremony, and to Kris Kimel at the 9 a.m. Saturday, May 7 ceremony.

All ceremonies will be livestreamed on YouTube and may be accessed through the UK Commencement website or uknow.uky.edu.