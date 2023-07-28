36 Blitz: Anderson County Bearcats

David Buchanan prepares for his first season as head coach at Anderson County

LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) – There are new beginnings for the Anderson County football team. The Bearcats enter this season with fresh energy led by new head coach David Bunchanan. He and his staff are eager to push the program forward.

“The thing is if we need to be a full house or a power offense, we can do that,” first year head coach David Buchanan explained. “If we need to go five wide receivers, we can do that. We’re going to have those elements all be a part of our offense. We’ll emphasize whatever we think we have the best in personnel.”

“We’re really hitting the weights hard doing a lot of super sets,” Anderson County senior offensive and defensive lineman Ty Meacham said. “Just getting our minds and bodies right that way when we get to the fourth quarter, we don’t shutdown. We keep on churning and going.”

“I’m really excited because the coaches have new programs,” junior running back and wide receiver Nehemiah Wilson said. “They’re getting us bigger and stronger. This is the most comfortable I’ve ever felt with football.”

Establishing a relationship with the players was the first thing on Coach Buchanan’s list once taking the job and it’s already shown this off season. He’s leaned heavily on his more experienced players to help the team buy in as a whole.

“Our leaders are also our best players,” Buchanan said. “When those two things line up, it’s good. It’s tough when your character and talent aren’t in the same body. The character and talent are in the same body here and that really helps make things go.”

“It allows you to focus more on football cause if you don’t have it it’s like well who’s going to be the leader?” Meacham said. “Then you’re waiting for someone to step up and no one does. When coach says these are you leaders and who you look up to it makes it so much smoother.”

The past four seasons haven’t been the Bearcats’ best. Last season, the team finished with a 2-9 record, but this is a program with a history of success. This year’s team takes pride in the opportunity of being the group to restore Anderson County to its winning ways.

“I’m familiar with what they’ve had here,” Buchanan said. “Bob Weir in the 60’s. I think it’s been a rough three or four seasons but I feel good about where we are heading.”

“A lot of people have left, and it feels like an honor to play here now,” Wilson said. “After so many people left the real guys are here. Now we’re going to build and be something great.”