34th annual Roots and Heritage Festival celebrates Lexington’s cultural diversity

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- The annual Roots and Heritage Festival returned this weekend for its’ 34th year.

The festival cont9inued Saturday for day 2 of the three-day celebration.

“The fact that we’ve been doing this for 34 years and its still a huge crowd, and everyone comes down is a huge testament to the city,” says Kimberly Baird, the festival chair.

The festival returned this weekend to Elm Tree Lane, highlighting culture and diversity.

“Everybody is making plans to come around vacations, around family reunions, it is fantastic,” says Baird.

The festival began in 1989 and has grown from a one-day festival into what it is today: a three-day event bringing thousands of people in for fellowship in one of Lexington’s historic communities.

“We did it on historic street corridor here, which was famous for African American doctors, lawyers and the Lyric Theatre. This was kind of the hub where African American businesses and things thrived, so that was the historical significance,” says Baird.

The event showcased a lineup of live musical acts, community vendors, and diverse food.

“Books and artwork and clothing, African inspired clothing and natural body oils, and then we have food court down on Corrall so you can get anything from jerk tacos to funnel cakes, fish and all kinds of stuff,” says Baird.

The festival wraps up Sunday with a gospel program.