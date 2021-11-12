34th annual Big Blue Crush blood drive is Nov. 15-19

UK fans can avenge gridiron loss to Vols by winning third consecutive blood battle

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky fans were heartbroken when the Wildcats lost at home to Tennessee in this month’s edition of the annual football rivalry, but there’s still a chance for Cat fans to notch a win over Tennessee this month. Kentucky Blood Center is urging UK fans to roll up their sleeves and use their lifesaving powers to help Kentucky beat Tennessee in the 34th annual Big Blue Crush blood drive event and combat a national blood shortage.

Last year, Kentucky Blood Center and Kentucky fans claimed a second straight victory over Tennessee fans and Medic Regional Blood Center. As blood centers across the nation continue to face pandemic blood shortages, KBC is looking to Cats fans to boost the Thanksgiving blood supply.

The blood drive, which was established by the two community nonprofit blood centers in 1987, ensures blood is available for the upcoming holiday, when donations are in short supply. Kentucky leads the rivalry 19 to 13 with one tie. Last year, Kentucky had a narrow victory with 2,174 donors to Tennessee’s 2,060.

As a thank you for saving lives, Big Blue Crush donors receive ringer-style Crush T-shirt. Donors who visit KBC’s six donor centers will also receive a coupon for a free appetizer from Texas Roadhouse. Donor center donors who make an early donation Monday or Tuesday will be entered to win a four-pack of tickets to UK’s senior day game vs. New Mexico State at Kroger Field on Nov. 20.

“Big Blue Crush brings out the competitive spirit in a long-standing rivalry between these two SEC foes,” said Mandy Brajuha, Vice President of External Relations. “After the heartbreaking loss earlier this month, I personally want to get a victory in this event, not just for bragging rights but to have a healthy holiday blood supply for Kentucky patients.”

Donors may give at any KBC mobile blood drive or donor center. A complete listing of Big Blue Crush donation locations can be found at www.kybloodcenter.org/events/big-blue-crush-2021. KBC donor centers are listed below and are open from 9 am – 6 pm during Big Blue Crush (Nov. 15-19).

Andover Donor Center

3130 Maple Leaf Drive, Lexington

Beaumont Donor Center

3121 Beaumont Centre Circle, Lexington

Hillview Donor Center

5406 Antle Drive, Louisville

Middletown Donor Center

12905 Shelbyville Road, Louisville

Pikeville Donor Center

472 S. Mayo Trail, Pikeville

Somerset Donor Center

10 Stonegate Centre (Stoplight 16A), Somerset

Blood donors must be at least 17 years old (16 with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds, feeling well and healthy, show a photo I.D. and meet additional requirements. Sixteen-year-old donors must have a signed parental permission slip, which can be found at kybloodcenter.org. There is no wait time to donate after receiving a COVID-19 vaccination.

Appointments are preferred to ensure social distancing. Walk-ins are accepted as space and social distancing permit. To schedule a donation or find other donation locations, visit kybloodcenter.org or call 800.775.2522.

Celebrating more than 50 years of saving lives in Kentucky, KBC is the largest independent, full-service, nonprofit blood center in Kentucky. Licensed by the FDA, KBC’s sole purpose is to collect, process and distribute blood for patients in Kentucky. KBC provides services in 90 Kentucky counties and has donor centers in Lexington, Louisville, Pikeville and Somerset.