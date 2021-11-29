32-year-old Lexington man gets 180 months for drugs, weapons

Man pleads guilty to charges stemming from August 2020 search

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A 32-year-old Lexington man, Kenneth Jones, was sentenced to 180 months in federal prison on Monday, by U.S. District Judge Karen C. Caldwell, after pleading guilty to two counts of possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl, and two counts of possession of firearm by a convicted felon.

According to Jones’ plea agreement, in August 2020 law enforcement executed a search warrant on his residence and vehicle and found two firearms, a .23-caliber pistol and a .40-semi-automatic pistol. Additionally, law enforcement found approximately 25 grams of fentanyl and 192 grams of methamphetamine.

Jones admitted he intended to distribute these narcotics.

Additionally, in February 2021, law enforcement responded to a shooting at a residence, where they found Jones and a woman calling for help. At the residence, officers found a female with a gunshot wound, and Jones in possession of a firearm. During a subsequent search, law enforcement found 125 grams of fentanyl and 391 grams of methamphetamine.

Jones further admitted that he knew he was previously convicted in March 2017 of Trafficking a Controlled Substance First degree, a felony defense, and he was prohibited from possessing a firearm.

Jones pleaded guilty in August 2021.

Under federal law, Jones must serve 85 percent of his prison sentence. Upon his release from prison, he will be under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office for five years.