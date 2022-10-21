32 Lexington firefighters graduate program in Class 70

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Lexington has 32 new probationary firefighters.

The fire recruit graduation for Class 70 took place Friday at Lexington City Church.

Fire Chief Jason Wells says the newest class completed an eight-month program.

While they’re considered firefighters, they are probationary for a year.

For one graduate, it’s extra exciting.

“There were times when I really felt like I just wanted to give up. But fortunately, I had a great training staff and all of my classmates to keep me going so I really appreciate everything everyone has done for me,” said Darrell Warren.

The department says this class is larger than previous graduating classes of 24.