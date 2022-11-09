31 KSP troopers recognized in promotion ceremony

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky State Police and Gov. Andy Beshear recognized 31 troopers and officers Wednesday who have been promoted since Nov. 1.

Those recognized during the ceremony and their new leadership titles are:

Captain Jeremy S. Hamm was promoted to major and is assigned to the Office of Technical Services Division

Lieutenant James H. Green III was promoted to captain and is assigned to the Internal Affairs Branch

Lieutenant Kenny N. Johnson was promoted to captain and is assigned to the Program Support Branch

Sergeant Dallas R. Greer was promoted to lieutenant and is assigned to the Special Response Team

Sergeant Trenton L. Miller was promoted to lieutenant and is assigned to the Facilities Security Branch

Sergeant William B. Sparks was promoted to lieutenant and is assigned to Post 6, Dry Ridge

Trooper Aaron P. Jestes was promoted to sergeant and is assigned to Post 1, Mayfield

Trooper Alison J. Ramsey was promoted to sergeant and is assigned to the Security Branch

Trooper Blake E. Owens was promoted to sergeant and is assigned to Post 4, Elizabethtown

Officer David M. Beaver was promoted to sergeant and is assigned to the Facilities Security Branch

Officer George T. Pointer was promoted to sergeant and is assigned to the CVE West Region

Trooper Harrison J. Wells was promoted to sergeant and is assigned to Post 6, Dry Ridge

Trooper Heath L. Ayres was promoted to sergeant and is assigned to the Special Response Team

Trooper Jack A. Hedges was promoted to sergeant and is assigned to the Critical Incident Response Team

Trooper James R. Austin was promoted to sergeant and is assigned to Post 16, Henderson

Trooper James E. Moore was promoted to sergeant and is assigned to the Critical Incident Response Team

Trooper Jason K. Briscoe was promoted to sergeant and is assigned to Post 12, Frankfort

Trooper Jeffrey A. Moore was promoted to sergeant and is assigned to Post 6, Dry Ridge

Trooper Jeffrey C. Stumbo was promoted to sergeant and is assigned Post 6, Dry Ridge

Trooper John E. Adams was promoted to sergeant and is assigned to Post 5, Campbellsburg

Trooper Joseph F. Brown was promoted to sergeant and is assigned to Post 5, Campbellsburg

Trooper Justin M. Rundles was promoted to sergeant and is assigned to the Academy Branch

Trooper Leslie E. Strong was promoted to sergeant and is assigned to the Electronic Crime Branch

Officer Lucas A. Salyer was promoted to sergeant and is assigned to the Program Support Branch

Trooper Marvin L. Blakey II was promoted to sergeant and is assigned to Post 15, Columbia

Trooper Matthew C. Sudduth was promoted to sergeant and is assigned to the Public Affairs Branch

Officer Matthew J. Hutti was promoted to sergeant and is assigned to the CVE Central Region

Trooper Michael J. Snowden was promoted to sergeant and is assigned to the Academy Branch

Officer Michael R. Hamblin was promoted to sergeant and is assigned to the CVE Central Region

Officer Robert B. Andrus was promoted to sergeant and is assigned to the Drivers Testing Branch

Trooper Zachary E. Lusk was promoted to sergeant and is assigned to the Aircraft Branch

“As I look out at you today, I see leaders who will continually instill the highest levels of professionalism into those they lead,” said Commissioner Burnett said at the ceremony. “I see leaders that will ensure those they lead provide public safety for all citizens of the Commonwealth. I am proud of the work you have put into this promotional process and look forward to seeing how you will impact this agency.”