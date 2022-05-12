30th annual Stamp Out Hunger returns Saturday, May 14

Letter carriers to collect food donations as they deliver mail along their postal routes

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – The National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC) will conduct its annual national food drive on Saturday, May 14. NALC’s food drive, which was first held in 1983, helps feed millions of Americans. It is the country’s largest one-day food drive and provides residents with an easy way to donate food to those facing hunger.

Residents can simply leave their donation of non-perishable food items next to their mailbox before the delivery of the mail on Saturday, May 14. Letter carriers will collect these food donations on that day as they deliver mail along their postal routes, and distribute them to local food banks, pantries, shelters and churches. In Lexington, the food will be donated to God’s Pantry Food Bank, Catholic Action Center and Lighthouse Ministries.

“Letter carriers are a part of every neighborhood in Lexington and across the Commonwealth,” NALC Vice President Zed Waltz said, “and we see the growing number of neighbors needing food assistance on our routes. On Saturday, May 14, NALC invites everyone to participate in the annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive. Together, we can help stamp out hunger in America.”

In the 30 years since it began, the food drive has collected about 1.82 billion pounds of food for neighbors experiencing hunger.

The traditional food drive is returning this year after a two-year hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic. In 2020 and 2021, it was replaced by NALC’s donor drive, in which those wishing to help made online donations to local food pantries.

Locally, food collected on Saturday will be brought back to the post offices by the mail carriers and sorted by volunteers of each hunger relief organization. Items most needed include canned meats, proteins, peanut butter, soup, fruit, and breakfast/ready to eat cereal.

Several national partners are assisting NALC in the food drive: the U.S. Postal Service, the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union (UFCW), the National Rural Letter Carriers’ Association, Vericast, United Way Worldwide, the AFL-CIO, Valpak, the Kellogg Co. and CVS Health.